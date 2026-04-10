Here's How Much $100 Invested In EchoStar 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.52%. Currently, EchoStar has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion.

Buying $100 In SATS: If an investor had bought $100 of SATS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $532.46 today based on a price of $128.53 for SATS at the time of writing.

EchoStar's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.