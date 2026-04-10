Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Deere 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Deere (NYSE:DE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.79%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $164.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In DE: If an investor had bought $1000 of DE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,710.94 today based on a price of $605.30 for DE at the time of writing.

Deere's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.