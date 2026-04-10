If You Invested $1000 In Lockheed Martin Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.07%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In LMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of LMT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,341.99 today based on a price of $615.00 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.