Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Shell Stock In The Last 5 Years

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.99%. Currently, Shell has a market capitalization of $258.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In SHEL: If an investor had bought $1000 of SHEL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,382.07 today based on a price of $92.30 for SHEL at the time of writing.

Shell's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.