Here's How Much $100 Invested In AXT 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 25.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.07%. Currently, AXT has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion.

Buying $100 In AXTI: If an investor had bought $100 of AXTI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,546.83 today based on a price of $63.92 for AXTI at the time of writing.

AXT's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.