Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cloudflare Stock In The Last 5 Years

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.95%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion.

Buying $100 In NET: If an investor had bought $100 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $243.50 today based on a price of $194.10 for NET at the time of writing.

Cloudflare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.