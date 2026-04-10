Here's How Much $100 Invested In Broadcom 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 25.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.5%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion.
Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,817.58 today based on a price of $375.09 for AVGO at the time of writing.
Broadcom's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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