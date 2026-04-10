EVP Of Nordson Sold $197K In Stock

Justin E Hall, EVP at Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), reported an insider sell on April 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Hall sold 716 shares of Nordson. The total transaction value is $197,487.

In the Friday's morning session, Nordson's shares are currently trading at $276.7, experiencing a down of 0.11%.

All You Need to Know About Nordson

Financial Milestones: Nordson's Journey

Revenue Growth: Nordson displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Nordson's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Nordson's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.