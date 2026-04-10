Lynne Caljouw Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $101K In Sensata Technologies Stock

Lynne Caljouw, EVP at Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), disclosed an insider sell on April 9, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Caljouw's recent move involves selling 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $101,096.

Sensata Technologies's shares are actively trading at $38.62, experiencing a up of 0.9% during Friday's morning session.

About Sensata Technologies

Key Indicators: Sensata Technologies's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Sensata Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: Sensata Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Sensata Technologies's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.