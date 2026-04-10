Crestview Partners II GP LP Executes Sell Order: Offloads $46.81M In Select Water Solutions Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on April 9, Crestview Partners II GP LP, Director at Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that LP executed a sale of 3,096,223 shares of Select Water Solutions with a total value of $46,814,891.

As of Friday morning, Select Water Solutions shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $14.82.

All You Need to Know About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions: A Financial Overview

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Select Water Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.73% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Debt Management: Select Water Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Select Water Solutions's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.