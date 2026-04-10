Board Member Of ASE Technology Holding Co Makes $10.40M Sale

Disclosed on April 10, Jeffrey Chen, Board Member at ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Chen opted to sell 27,000 shares of ASE Technology Holding Co, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The transaction's total worth stands at $10,399,500.

At Friday morning, ASE Technology Holding Co shares are up by 2.33%, trading at $24.65.

Delving into ASE Technology Holding Co's Background

ASE Technology Holding Co's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: ASE Technology Holding Co displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: ASE Technology Holding Co's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of ASE Technology Holding Co's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.