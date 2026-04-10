David Tsur Takes A Bullish Stance, Acquiring $113K Worth Of Kamada Stock Options

A substantial insider move unfolded on April 9, as Tsur, Director at Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA), reported the acquisition of stock options for 56,500 shares in an SEC filing.

Kamada shares are trading up 0.59% at $8.51 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $8.51, this makes Tsur's 56,500 shares worth $113,119.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kamada

A Deep Dive into Kamada's Financials

Revenue Growth: Kamada's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 37.98% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Kamada's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.06.

Debt Management: Kamada's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Kamada's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.