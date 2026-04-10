Ishay Davidi Expands Holdings With $113K Kamada Stock Options Acquisition

Ishay Davidi, Board Member at Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA), reported acquisition of company stock options on April 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Davidi, Board Member at Kamada, acquired 56,500 stock options for KMDA with an exercise price of $6.51 per share.

As of Friday morning, Kamada shares are up by 0.59%, with a current price of $8.51. This implies that Davidi's 56,500 shares have a value of $113,119.

Get to Know Kamada Better

Kamada: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Kamada displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Kamada's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of Kamada's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.