Assaf Itshayek Sees Potential Growth And Acquires Kamada Stock Options Worth $41K

A noteworthy insider acquisition was disclosed on April 9, as Itshayek, Director at Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA), reported the acquisition of stock options for 16,000 shares.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Itshayek, Director at Kamada, acquired 16,000 stock options for KMDA with an exercise price of $5.98 per share.

Currently, Kamada shares are trading up 0.59%, priced at $8.56 during Friday's morning. This values Itshayek's 16,000 shares at $41,280.

Delving into Kamada's Background

Financial Insights: Kamada

Revenue Growth: Kamada's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: Kamada's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Kamada's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.