Karnit Goldwasser At Kamada Secures Company Stock Options: $115K Acquired

A noteworthy insider acquisition was disclosed on April 9, as Goldwasser, Director at Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA), reported the acquisition of stock options for 56,500 shares.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Kamada shares up by 0.59%, trading at $8.56. At this price, Goldwasser's 56,500 shares are worth $115,945.

Discovering Kamada: A Closer Look

Key Indicators: Kamada's Financial Health

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kamada's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.54% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 37.98% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Kamada's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.06.

Debt Management: Kamada's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Kamada's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.