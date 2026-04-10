Boris Gorelik Takes A Bullish Stance, Acquiring Kamada Stock Options Worth $-9K

In a new SEC filing on April 9, it was unveiled that Gorelik, VP at Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA), acquired stock options for 15,000 shares.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Gorelik, VP at Kamada, acquired 15,000 stock options for KMDA with an exercise price of $9.13 per share.

During Friday's morning session, Kamada shares up by 0.59%, currently priced at $8.51. Considering the current price, Gorelik's 15,000 shares have a total value of $-9,300.

Discovering Kamada: A Closer Look

Breaking Down Kamada's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kamada showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.54% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 37.98% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Kamada exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.06.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Kamada adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Kamada's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.