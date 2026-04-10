Witnessing An Insider Decision, Susan Y Kim Exercises Options Valued At $1.04M At Amkor Technology

Highlighted on April 9, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Kim, Board Member at Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

The Friday morning market activity shows Amkor Technology shares up by 4.92%, trading at $57.85. This implies a total value of $1,043,899 for Kim's 20,000 shares.

Delving into Amkor Technology's Background

A Deep Dive into Amkor Technology's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amkor Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.89% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Amkor Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Amkor Technology's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.