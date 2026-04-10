Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
April 10, 2026 11:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 80.71%. Currently, GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In NVDL: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $19,272.48 today based on a price of $80.90 for NVDL at the time of writing.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved