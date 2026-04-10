iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:SOXX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.32%. Currently, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion.
Buying $100 In SOXX: If an investor had bought $100 of SOXX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $262.38 today based on a price of $386.57 for SOXX at the time of writing.
iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.