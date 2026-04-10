Micron Technology Background

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Through a meticulous analysis of Micron Technology, we can observe the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Micron Technology can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Micron Technology exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Micron Technology, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to industry peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Micron Technology shows high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, suggesting strong financial performance relative to competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.