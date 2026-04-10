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April 10, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Performance Comparison: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

After examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

  • Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

  • This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance and growth prospects relative to industry competitors. This combination of low valuation multiples and strong operational metrics positions Microsoft favorably within the sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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