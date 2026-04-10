Comparative Study: Tesla And Industry Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

When closely examining Tesla, the following trends emerge:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Tesla in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating overvaluation. The low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to peers, while the high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. The low revenue growth rate implies slower expansion compared to industry counterparts. Overall, Tesla's valuation metrics suggest a mixed performance when compared to its industry peers in the Automobiles sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.