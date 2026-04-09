$1000 Invested In Walmart 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.19%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion.
Buying $1000 In WMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,454.60 today based on a price of $128.80 for WMT at the time of writing.
Walmart's Performance Over Last 20 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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