If You Invested $1000 In ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 32.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.73%. Currently, ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In TQQQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of TQQQ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $229,387.99 today based on a price of $48.81 for TQQQ at the time of writing.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.