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April 9, 2026 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Waste Management 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.88%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In WM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,163.41 today based on a price of $233.10 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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