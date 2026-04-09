If You Invested $100 In AbbVie Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.64%. Currently, AbbVie has a market capitalization of $375.28 billion.

Buying $100 In ABBV: If an investor had bought $100 of ABBV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $354.25 today based on a price of $212.17 for ABBV at the time of writing.

AbbVie's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.