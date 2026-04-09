Here's How Much $100 Invested In VanEck Semiconductor ETF 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.45%. Currently, VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion.
Buying $100 In SMH: If an investor had bought $100 of SMH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,571.60 today based on a price of $423.16 for SMH at the time of writing.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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