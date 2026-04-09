Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning iShares Gold Trust Shares Stock In The Last 20 Years

iShares Gold Trust Shares (NYSE:IAU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 15.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.87%. Currently, iShares Gold Trust Shares has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion.
Buying $100 In IAU: If an investor had bought $100 of IAU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,326.88 today based on a price of $89.72 for IAU at the time of writing.
iShares Gold Trust Shares's Performance Over Last 20 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.