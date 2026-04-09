Nebius Group Chief Infrastructure Officer Sold $3.49M In Company Stock

Disclosed on April 8, Andrey Korolenko, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Korolenko's decision to sell 31,357 shares of Nebius Group was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $3,486,904.

Monitoring the market, Nebius Group's shares up by 1.96% at $127.45 during Thursday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Nebius Group

Nebius Group: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Nebius Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 55.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Nebius Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.