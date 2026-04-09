HOLMES ROBERT SWAN Boosts Confidence With $500K Purchase Of Nike Stock

On April 8, a substantial insider purchase was made by HOLMES ROBERT SWAN, Director at Nike (NYSE:NKE), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled that SWAN made a notable purchase of 11,781 shares of Nike, valuing at $500,002.

In the Thursday's morning session, Nike's shares are currently trading at $43.33, experiencing a up of 0.46%.

All You Need to Know About Nike

Nike's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Nike's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 28 February, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 40.16% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Nike's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.35.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of Nike's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.