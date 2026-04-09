DONNA MOREA At Science Applications Intl Executes Options Exercise, Realizing $50K

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on April 8, MOREA, Director at Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that MOREA, Director at Science Applications Intl, exercised stock options for 2,876 shares of SAIC, resulting in a transaction value of $50,790.

Science Applications Intl shares are trading, exhibiting down of 2.73% and priced at $95.31 during Thursday's morning. This values MOREA's 2,876 shares at $50,790.

About Science Applications Intl

Science Applications Intl: A Financial Overview

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Science Applications Intl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.79% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.79.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Science Applications Intl's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.