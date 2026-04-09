Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sterling Infrastructure Stock In The Last 15 Years

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.39%. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion.

Buying $100 In STRL: If an investor had bought $100 of STRL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,815.69 today based on a price of $432.49 for STRL at the time of writing.

Sterling Infrastructure's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.