Here's How Much $100 Invested In Oracle 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.26%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $408.92 billion.

Buying $100 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $100 of ORCL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,029.99 today based on a price of $142.18 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.