$1000 Invested In Aehr Test System 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 29.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.51%. Currently, Aehr Test System has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In AEHR: If an investor had bought $1000 of AEHR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $31,612.12 today based on a price of $51.55 for AEHR at the time of writing.

Aehr Test System's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.