Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Analog Devices 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.54%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,494.88 today based on a price of $322.05 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.