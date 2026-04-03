Director At Walt Disney Buys $122K of Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that ELENA MARIA LAGOMASINO, Director at Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) made a noteworthy insider purchase on April 2,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that LAGOMASINO purchased 1,266 shares of Walt Disney. The total transaction amounted to $122,828.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Walt Disney shares up by 0.08%, trading at $96.69.

About Walt Disney

Walt Disney: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Walt Disney displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: Walt Disney's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Walt Disney's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.