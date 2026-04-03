Smart Money Move: Boyd Gregory Penner Grabs $56K Worth Of Walmart Stock

A significant insider buy by Boyd Gregory Penner, Board Member at Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), was executed on April 2, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Penner's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, involves purchasing 458 shares of Walmart. The total transaction value is $56,920.

Walmart shares are trading up 0.02% at $125.81 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Delving into Walmart's Background

Key Indicators: Walmart's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Walmart's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 24.67% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Walmart's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.53.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Walmart's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.