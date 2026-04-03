Aron English Executes Sell Order: Offloads $1.12M In L.B. Foster Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on April 3, by Aron English, 10% Owner at L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: English opted to sell 39,931 shares of L.B. Foster, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,119,915.

As of Friday morning, L.B. Foster shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $27.99.

All You Need to Know About L.B. Foster

Understanding the Numbers: L.B. Foster's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, L.B. Foster showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.11% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of L.B. Foster's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.