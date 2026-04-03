Insider Transaction: Douglas Bruggeman Sells $90K Worth Of REX American Resources Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on April 3, Douglas Bruggeman, CFO at REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

The latest update on Friday morning shows REX American Resources shares down by 0.0%, trading at $45.41.

All You Need to Know About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp operates as a holding company that engages in investments in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. Its operating segments include Ethanol and By-Products. Its products include Ethanol, dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, Distillers corn oil, Modified distillers grains, and Other.

A Deep Dive into REX American Resources's Financials

Revenue Growth: REX American Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2026, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 18.3% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, REX American Resources exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.32.

Debt Management: REX American Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of REX American Resources's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.