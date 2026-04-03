Strategic Move: Christopher Lialios Enhances Portfolio With Ulta Beauty Stock Options Worth $11K

A substantial insider move unfolded on April 3, as Lialios, SVP at Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), reported the acquisition of stock options for 757 shares in an SEC filing.

Ulta Beauty shares are trading up 0.09% at $537.9 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $537.9, this makes Lialios's 757 shares worth $11,498.

Get to Know Ulta Beauty Better

Financial Insights: Ulta Beauty

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Ulta Beauty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Ulta Beauty's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.