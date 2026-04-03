Nike Background
By carefully studying Nike, we can deduce the following trends:
Debt To Equity Ratio
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.
Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.
When examining Nike in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:
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When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Nike is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.
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The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.
Key Takeaways
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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