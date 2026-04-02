If You Invested $1000 In Global X Defense Tech ETF Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSE:SHLD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.67%. Currently, Global X Defense Tech ETF has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In SHLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of SHLD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,243.83 today based on a price of $74.11 for SHLD at the time of writing.

Global X Defense Tech ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.