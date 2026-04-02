Carlos Eduardo Klutzenschell Lisboa Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $638K In Ambev Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Carlos Eduardo Klutzenschell Lisboa, Chief Executive Officer at Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) made a noteworthy insider purchase on April 1,.

What Happened: Lisboa made a significant move by purchasing 205,372 shares of Ambev as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $638,706.

Monitoring the market, Ambev's shares down by 0.17% at $2.96 during Thursday's morning.

Delving into Ambev's Background

Ambev's Financial Performance

Revenue Challenges: Ambev's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Ambev adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Ambev's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.