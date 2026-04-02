Insider Decision: Andrey Korolenko Offloads $2.66M Worth Of Nebius Group Stock

Andrey Korolenko, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), reported an insider sell on April 1, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Korolenko's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 26,976 shares of Nebius Group. The total transaction value is $2,664,565.

During Thursday's morning session, Nebius Group shares up by 6.3%, currently priced at $108.38.

Delving into Nebius Group's Background

Breaking Down Nebius Group's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Nebius Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 55.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Nebius Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Nebius Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.