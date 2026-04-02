Insider Transaction: Danila Shtan Sells $1.33M Worth Of Nebius Group Shares

It was reported on April 1, that Danila Shtan, Chief Technology Officer at Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Shtan executed a sale of 13,489 shares of Nebius Group with a total value of $1,332,381.

Nebius Group shares are trading up 6.3% at $108.38 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Delving into Nebius Group's Background

Financial Insights: Nebius Group

Revenue Growth: Nebius Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 55.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: Nebius Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.06.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Nebius Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.