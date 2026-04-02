Insider Selling: Arkady Volozh Unloads $3.46M Of Nebius Group Stock

Arkady Volozh, CEO at Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), reported an insider sell on April 2, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Volozh's recent move involves selling 33,358 shares of Nebius Group. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $3,460,272.

At Thursday morning, Nebius Group shares are up by 6.58%, trading at $96.51.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Nebius Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 55.85% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Nebius Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Nebius Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.