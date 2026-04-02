Here's How Much $100 Invested In Federal Home Loan 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Federal Home Loan (OTC:FMCC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.39%. Currently, Federal Home Loan has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion.

Buying $100 In FMCC: If an investor had bought $100 of FMCC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $449.25 today based on a price of $5.97 for FMCC at the time of writing.

Federal Home Loan's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.