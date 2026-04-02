Comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals With Industry Competitors In Biotechnology Industry

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background

Through a detailed examination of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apellis Pharmaceuticals in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a higher debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28 .

This implies a greater reliance on debt financing, which can expose the company to higher financial risk and potential challenges.

Key Takeaways

For Apellis Pharmaceuticals, the PE and PB ratios are high compared to peers, indicating overvaluation. The PS ratio is low, suggesting potential undervaluation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apellis Pharmaceuticals lags behind industry peers, reflecting weaker financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.