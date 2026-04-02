In-Depth Analysis: Tesla Versus Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

Through an analysis of Tesla, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Tesla alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. On the other hand, Tesla's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to its competitors. However, the low revenue growth rate implies a potential slowdown in the company's top-line performance compared to industry benchmarks.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.