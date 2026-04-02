Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.